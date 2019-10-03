Steps for a Successful Roofing Project

Need to repair or replace your home’s roof?
Make sure you work with a competent and trustworthy pro.
Get multiple bids from several roofing contractors to evaluate a fair price.
Ask for references, check reviews, and verify the contractor is licensed and insured.
Research local rules to see if the project needs a permit. If it does, make sure you or the roofer pulls one.
Get everything in writing when making a deal. Carefully review the contract and warranty before signing.
Never pay the whole price up front. To further protect yourself, use a credit card instead of cash.
By following these tips, you’ll get a new roof done right.