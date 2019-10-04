3 Steps to Listing Descriptions That Sell

When you’re putting a home on the market, it’s more than a property. You need to sell the fact that it is someone’s future home, and not just another house. Part of that is making sure your property descriptions attract attention and create a captivating scene even before potential buyers visit the home. Here’s how to do that.

Focus on the experience. While it’s important to mention how many bedrooms and bathrooms a home has, it’s even more important to showcase lifestyle along with utility. For example, if a home has a great family room with a fireplace, let buyers feel like they will already love that room before they even see it. If the buyer lives in a growing-family type of neighborhood, really talk up the family bonding experiences that can happen in that very room.

Example: “This expansive family room with soaring 11ft ceilings has been creating cherished family memories for the last decade. From piling on the couch with pillows and blankets on a cold winter day, to enjoying a movie night by the fireplace, to hosting a lively birthday gathering filled with friends and family, this room is the heart of the home.

Keep it relevant. Don’t go overboard with the descriptions. They shouldn’t be overly personal or customized to the current owners. Instead, keep statements general so that any type of buyer can relate to them. This way, you’re not alienating any one buyer.

Example: “This neighborhood has it all. Restaurants and entertainment are just a short drive away, but far enough to keep the peace and quiet at home. So whether you want a night in or out, your options are endless.”

Emphasize the right adjectives. While some words like charming and cozy can sound appealing, when you’re dealing with a bigger property, especially in the luxury space, these adjectives can make the house seem small. Cater to the right crowd when you’re choosing your words.

Example: “This restored historic five-bedroom, four-bath Colonial has an opulent foyer that gives this home the grand entrance you’ve been searching for,” versus “This charming three-bedroom cape, perfect for entry-level buyers, has a cozy sitting room where you can sip your coffee and read a good book.”

Each description should be unique to the property while still being neutral enough to entice a variety of buyers. Keep the buyer in mind when choosing your words and help them visualize themselves in the home so they pick up the phone and schedule a showing.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Liz your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.