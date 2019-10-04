Steps to a Solid Business Plan for Next Year

There are less than three months left in 2019 and a better real estate business in 2020 is attainable. However, you need to do the proper planning now, so you’ll have strategies in place for next year.

It doesn’t matter if you’ve been in the industry for 30 days or 30 years, there’s always room for improvement and growth. Here are three steps you can take now to have a better business plan set for next year:

Take a hard look at this year’s numbers. Go beyond simply looking at the number of transactions you had. How many new clients were you averaging per month? Were certain months particularly good for you in terms of sales? Gathering this sort of information can take some time, but simply being aware of the numbers can be hugely important going into 2020.

Evaluate current market research. As a real estate professional, you should always be keeping up with all the current market trends and reports. However, during this time of the year, make sure you’re reading up on the relevant predictions for next year. This is also the sort of information that you can pass on to current and potential homebuyers that you work with.

Write out all of your business goals. It may sound simple, but simply writing out your goals for next year is one of the best things you can do going into the New Year. Seeing everything you want to accomplish with your business written out in black and white is a great tool as well as a motivator.

