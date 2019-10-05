Jean Rawls: Leveraging Technology to Build Better Relationships

Vitals: Keller Williams The Rawls Group

Years in Business: 20

Size: 6 market centers and 1 business center, 2,150 agents

Region Served: Metro Atlanta

2018 Sales Volume: $4.83 billion

2018 Transactions: 14,890

www.kw.com

Jean Rawls, operating principal of Keller Williams The Rawls Group in Atlanta, Ga., first became involved in real estate 30 years ago, and continues to enjoy the people aspect of the business, whether it is a client buy/sell relationship or the relationship she has with her 2,150 agents, helping them grow their business and serve others. Here, she talks about the dynamic Atlanta real estate market, and how she plans to keep her business on an upward trajectory.

How is the Atlanta market faring in 2019, and what are the contributing factors?

Jean Rawls: Our market is holding steady and strong. One of the greatest factors is strong population growth as more companies choose to do business in Atlanta. Our ongoing supply of active listings continues to be low and we are seeing a continuation of the seller’s market. Low inventory creates greater competition among buyers, keeping overall median sales-price ratios high and days on market low. Buyers need to move fast on a desired property. Mortgage rates have somewhat moderated and accessible credit is likely helping to overcome market headwinds.

Content Square 1.

Are you planning to grow your firm over the next year?

JR: We are always interested in sharing our business platform with agents and companies. Mergers and the growth of our agents’ business is always top of mind. Keller Williams’ unique technology has recalibrated the real estate industry and is a magnet for growth and success.

What most sets your firm apart in the marketplace?

JR: Regardless of the new technology that is being rolled out on nearly a daily basis, Keller Williams has never lost sight of the relationships that agents have built with their clients and the company culture that sets us apart from other firms. Gary Keller has launched an incredible tech platform that is a game changer in the real estate industry, while always keeping the agent/client relationship in mind. Our agents are able to leverage technology and individualize the real estate experience on a deeply personal level for each client.

What are the biggest opportunities for increasing business right now?

JR: The greatest opportunity will be for our agents to build stronger and deeper relationships with their clients by tracking their individual needs and exceeding their expectations through leveraging our technology. Agents will be able to understand and service a greater number of people with an in-depth understanding of their needs.

Content Square 2.

How are you preparing your salesforce to meet the expectations of today’s consumer, especially first-time homebuyers and millennials?

JR: We are a training and tech company, and we continue to train our agents on the current trends affecting what first-time homebuyers and millennials are looking for. No matter what segment of the population our agents work with, they first seek to understand how clients like to communicate and tailor a level of service that fits their individual needs.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.