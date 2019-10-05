Imagine the Possibilities at the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo

When the NAR leadership sat down to brainstorm the 2019 convention, the goal was clear: design a conference that reflected the endless possibilities on the horizon for REALTORSÂ®. After all, in this age of proptech, opportunity zones, increased professionalism and advocacy initiatives that expand homeownership, the landscape is ripe for REALTORSÂ® to strengthen the value they already bring to communities.

Enter this year’s Conference and Expo. With 100 educational sessions, 400 exhibitors and 20,000 REALTORSÂ® in one place, the possibilities for building your knowledge, expanding your network, and finding inspiration are endless!

I am thrilled that San Francisco is the site of the National Association of REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo, taking place Nov. 8 – 11. With world-class cuisine, a vibrant art and cultural scene and incredible natural beauty, San Francisco provides the ideal backdrop for this unforgettable event.

Designed to propel your business forward, the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo will give you new ideas and innovative tools to save time, increase efficiency and grow your profits. Monday, Nov. 11 is designated solely for educational sessions and hands-on workshops to further enhance the value of attending.

While there, I hope you find time to visit the Expo. With hundreds of diverse exhibitors, the Expo is a dynamic place to be, and at the heart of it all is NAR Booth No. 5545. Be sure to stop by to take advantage of the many exclusive member offerings.

Discover savings and unique offers just for REALTORSÂ® from more than 30 industry-leading partners through NAR’s REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program. Then, visit the Member Value Plus (MVP) program kiosk to sign up for the eNewsletter and start earning free rewards!

Take advantage of tech tools like Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) to access data, tools and reports that help REALTORSÂ® “wow” clients and close more deals, and zipLogix™, the leading technology included in your NAR transaction management benefit, including zipFormÂ®, zipTMS™ and zipVaultÂ®.

Learn how to stand out by building your unique brand online with the .realtor™ and .realestate domains. And see how the REALTORÂ® Sustainability Program supports REALTORSÂ® on topics like solar, green valuation and smart home features.

Looking to increase your expertise and leadership qualities? Enroll in the award-winning Commitment to Excellence program to demonstrate your professionalism and commitment to conducting business at the highest standards. Develop and grow strong Volunteer Leadership skills through programs and resources from the REALTORÂ® Leadership Program and NAR’s Leadership Academy.

Find out how the Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness helps you meet specific financial planning needs with educational resources on topics regarding wealth building, business planning and investing in real estate.

Get to know the Member Experience, Engagement & Legal team and their services, including Association Governance, Association Leadership Development, Commercial, Global, Legal, Library & Archives, Member Support, MLS, Professional Standards, outreach to industry partners, and the Young Professionals Network. Also, meet the editors of REALTORÂ® Magazine, the award-winning business tool and news source just for NAR members, to pitch your story ideas and subscribe to the digital edition.

Like to shop? The official REALTORÂ® Store offers business-boosting products at 10 percent off! And the REALTOR Team StoreÂ® carries all your REALTORÂ®-branded product needs. Look for That’s Who We RÂ® merch and the 2019 limited-edition conference lapel pin.

Need a little inspiration? On Saturday, from 1 – 3 p.m., meet and take a photo with Billie Jean King, sports icon and champion for social change and equality. Receive a signed tennis ball while supplies last.

And while you’re at NAR Booth No. 5545, learn how to leverage That’s Who We RÂ®,Â NAR’s national ad campaign, and snap a selfie at the photo display!

Beyond the Expo floor and convention center, there is so much to seeâ€”whether you register for an NAR tour or explore on your own. You can jump on a trolley, take in the art and amazing food, tour Napa Valley wineries, wander through Chinatown, escape to Alcatraz, and enjoy the comical seals at Fisherman’s Wharf!

The years ahead represent endless possibilities for REALTORSÂ®. What better way to prepare than to register for the REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo. To do so, visit www.conference.realtor.

I can already imagine the possibilities in the future. Can you?

Victoria Gillespie is the chief marketing and communications officer for the National Association of REALTORSÂ®.