Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Expands West Suburban Footprint to Downers Grove, Ill.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has announced a new location in Downers Grove, adding to the firm’s already extensive footprint in the West suburbs.

Located at 5150 Main St., the office is in the heart of the downtown Downers Grove community, one block south of the Metra Station and near the popular Cellar Door Wine Shop and Bistro. The office will complement the firm’s existing offices in Elmhurst, Glen Ellyn, Hinsdale, Naperville, Oak Park and Wheaton.



“This is an exciting announcement as we have steadily grown our presence in Downers Grove and throughout the Western suburbs. When we found a Main Street location in Downers Grove, we knew it was the ideal spot,” says Mark Pasquesi, president of brokerage for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “Terri Doney, our Hinsdale office managing broker, will also manage the Downers Grove office. Terri has done an outstanding job managing that office, which is the largest real estate office in Hinsdale. This expansion is also exciting because it follows our new office locations in Oak Park and Michigan City. And this is another opportunity for us to share the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group operational excellence and extensive marketing reach with agents and clients who want a better real estate experience.”

“We’ve seen our business in Downers Grove grow by more than 11 percent already this year,” says Doney. “Having a storefront office here gives us an even greater opportunity to provide our signature level of support to our clients in Downers Grove and the surrounding communities. The office location is ideal because it’s one block south of the Metra Station near Starbucks, Peet’s Coffee, the library, post office, a public parking garage, Tivoli Theater and shopping. Main Street is such a vibrant area with terrific restaurants and boutiques. I’m so excited to have an office in Downers Grove.”

The approximately 1,750-square-foot open floorplan will have a pleasing gray and white color palette, and a combination of refinished hardwood, plank flooring and carpet. Large pane windows allow for significant light.

This announcement follows the firm’s February 2019 expansion in Michigan City, Ind., and the October 2018 expansion in Oak Park, Ill.

