RE/MAX Ranked a Top 15 Franchise for Seventh Consecutive Year

For the seventh straight year, RE/MAX, LLC was recognized as a top 15 franchise brand and the leading real estate franchise brand for the 11th year in a row in the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+® survey.

“This past year, RE/MAX has doubled down on technological advancements, corporate innovation and service enhancements to further support and empower our network of highly productive agents,” says RE/MAX CEO Adam Contos. “Recognition in annual surveys and industry rankings is a testament to our brand and business initiatives living up to our commitment to be a business that builds businesses.”

Highlights of this year’s ranking include:

RE/MAX ranked the No. 1 real estate franchise brand

The top 15 overall standings include No. 1 McDonald’s, No. 2 7-Eleven, No. 3 KFC, No. 4 Burger King, No. 5 Ace Hardware, No. 6 Subway, No. 7 Domino’s, No. 8 Pizza Hut, No. 9 Marriott Hotels & Resorts, No. 10 Taco Bell, No. 11 Wendy’s, No. 12 Chick-fil-A, No. 13 Hilton Hotels & Resorts, No. 14 Circle K and No. 15 RE/MAX.

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States by global systemwide sales, based on the previous year’s performance. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units. According to the 2019 survey, the top 200 added $26.9 billion in sales in 2018. The ranking methodology and full report are available at franchisetimes.com.

Earlier this year, Entrepreneur magazine ranked RE/MAX, LLC as the leading real estate franchise in the 2019 Franchise 500®. RE/MAX has been the top real estate franchise in the annual survey for seven consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.