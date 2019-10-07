Zillow Offers Now Live in Sacramento

Selling a home is often a complicated, time-consuming process. Now, home sellers in Sacramento can skip the work of preparing their home for sale and instead sell directly to Zillow through Zillow Offers. The program is also available to California residents in Riverside and San Diego.

Homeowners interested in selling their home directly to Zillow can simply enter their address on Zillow’s website or mobile app, answer a few basic questions about their home, and if their home qualifies, they will receive an initial cash offer from Zillow within 48 hours. With Zillow Offers, sellers don’t need to make any binding decisions until after their home has been evaluated in person.

If the seller accepts Zillow’s offer, they get to pick a close date that fits their timeline, anywhere from seven to 90 days out, pack up and move without dealing with cleaning or making repairs themselves like they would to sell traditionally.

After buying a home, Zillow works with local contractors to make necessary updates to ensure the home is move-in ready for the next owner, taking care of projects like a fresh coat of paint or basic landscaping, so the new owners can focus on settling into their new home.

Homeowners interested in selling their home directly to Zillow can check their eligibility by entering their address into Zillow.com. Zillow has dedicated support from English- and Spanish-speaking representatives to help sellers through the process.

“Selling a home is hard, and managing the work it takes to prepare it for sale and host showings or open houses can feel like a full-time job,” says Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman. “With Zillow Offers, we do that work for you. We’re really excited to bring this service to the California state capital today and take the friction out of a stressful experience.”

Not knowing the final sale price or when their home would sell was stressful for most sellers, according to a Zillow survey. Selling through Zillow Offers eliminates these concerns, because the seller knows how much money they will walk away with, and they set the closing date.

Consumers using Zillow Offers—whether they are selling to or buying from Zillow—can experience an even simpler real estate transaction if they decide to get financing from Zillow’s owned affiliate lender, Zillow Home Loans, to get pre-approved and purchase their next home.

Zillow Offers first launched in Phoenix in 2018 and is currently available in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Denver, Charlotte, N.C., Raleigh, N.C., Houston, Riverside, Calif., Dallas, Minneapolis, Orlando, Fla., Portland, Ore., Colorado Springs, Colo., Fort Collins, Colo., Nashville, Tenn., Miami, San Diego, Austin and San Antonio.

Zillow has also announced plans to bring Zillow Offers to Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Fla., Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Tampa, Fla. and Tucson, Ariz. by the middle of 2020.

A Sacramento-based broker will represent Zillow in each transaction. Home sellers who request a Zillow offer but decide to instead sell their home traditionally can also be connected to a local real estate agent to guide them through the process.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com/offers.

