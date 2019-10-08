5 Plants Your Garden Needs This Fall

Leaves are changing and begging to trickle down in the breeze; there’s no doubt, fall is here and winter is on its way. Thankfully, the chilly weather won’t prevent you from keeping your yard vibrant and colorful; you just have to know what to plant. These 5 plants are just what your garden needs this autumn.

Pansies

Beautiful in spring or fall, these tiny flowers pack a punch of color and are inexpensive to purchase. Pansies are frost-resistant and cold-tolerant, meaning they can last until winter with ease. Pansies prefer a full sun location in the garden (at least five hours per day), so plant them accordingly. They will provide you with lasting vibrance even after the last leaf has fallen from the trees.

Garden Mums

Garden Mums (or Chrysanthemums) are a perfect addition to any fall garden. With bold hues in classic autumn colors such as orange, gold, and red there is no doubt that these flowers will brighten your yard and put you in the fall spirit. Mums prefer full sun and plenty of water, and they can succumb to winter freezes. To prevent against this, keep their roots covered with insulating mulch as temperatures drop.

Content Square 1.

Beautyberry Shrubs

These shrubs (native to North America and found in the southeastern United States) can add much-needed texture to your garden. Their striking bright purple berries add a pop of color in any landscape. Place a row of them together to border your yard, and watch as the color livens up the space even on dull grey days. If you’re a bird lover, you are in luck as these berries will attract flying friends in search of food throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Cornflowers

You are sure to love the pop of color these beautiful flowers bring. These true blue flowers’ peak bloom time is summer, but they can grow through the fall if you deadhead frequently. Keep in mind, however, young cornflower’s delicate stems can be damaged by excess rain or wind. To mitigate this, stake them or allow them to grow next to a heardier taller plant that can support them and provide shelter from winds.

It’s easier than you think to keep your garden looking fresh and vibrant during the chilly season. These 5 fall plants will have your yard looking fall-ready in no time.