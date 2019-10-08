Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Scores Gold at the 2019 dotCOMM Awards

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ social media marketing campaign has been conferred the Gold designation by the 2019 dotCOMM Awards for achieving substantial growth in key social media metrics while expanding presence and visibility among target audiences on Instagram.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties collaborated on a social media campaign with carefully selected Southern California-based influencers popular in the interior design, luxury living and real estate spaces. These social media-savvy users shared relevant photos and videos on Instagram to their large followings, with the goal of increasing the brokerage’s engagement among home sellers, homebuyers and open house visitors.

The dotCOMM Awards is a universally recognized digital competition, which highlights and celebrates creative excellence throughout the web. Established in 1994, the program’s categories take into consideration the various components utilized in online marketing and advertising; content; design; and interactive media. Winners of the competition have had their entries carefully reviewed by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the globe’s largest and most respected group of associates in the marketing and communication fields.

Influencers are widely known public figures on social media who have accumulated mass followings by producing and posting original content. The majority of them operate on Instagram where they post photos and videos for their audiences on a daily basis. Partnering with the influencers exposed Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties to their audiences, many of whom by extension also harbor interest in the home and luxury spaces.

“We’re finding that more and more people start their new home search on the web, so we need to be able to stay current and reach as many audiences as possible,” says Allison Jones, vice presiednt of Marketing at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Working with influencers has been really beneficial for both our brokerage and our agents themselves. As a result of these collaborations, we’re presenting our brand to the most relevant and impressionable audience possible.”

As companies compete to dominate the online marketing and advertising spaces, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has established itself as a leader in real estate digital marketing. The focus is on reaching new segments of potential buyers and sellers, many of whom are spending more time on their phones to use social media or the internet. Having garnered measurable success from marketing listings and open house events with influencers, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties now offers comprehensive influencer marketing packages to all of its sales associates throughout Southern California.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.