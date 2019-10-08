One Day at a Time

(NAR)—Do you know about the new SentriKeyTM Real Estate app’s convenient One Day Codes? Your agents can give temporary access to contractors, appraisers or other agents—controlled through their smartphone. Learn how the SentriKey app’s many great features can help generate sales. SentriLock is NAR’s official lockbox solution.

NAR Good Neighbor Award Winners Revealed

Meet the Good Neighbor Award Winners—REALTORS® who make the world a better place through passionate volunteer work. These five incredible REALTORS® will be recognized during NAR’s Conference & Expo and will receive $10,000 and national publicity to benefit their nonprofit. This year’s Good Neighbor Award winners help the homeless, children’s hospitals, traumatic brain injury patients, veterans and people fighting addiction. Watch their inspiring videos at nar.realtor/gna.

Number-Crunching Made Easy

The Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness is here to support your agents with tools and calculators customized to meet the unique financial needs of real estate professionals. Encourage them to log in, plug in their numbers and use the results to make a solid financial plan. See for yourself!