HUNT Real Estate Renews Sponsorship With Bills and Sabres

HUNT Real Estate Corporation continues to be the official real estate and relocation company for the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres. HUNT has once again renewed the sponsorship with each team to be their exclusive sponsor for real estate and relocation. The partnership renewal took place last month, with a three-year deal set for the Bills and a five-year deal with the Sabres.

“As Western New York’s hometown real estate company, we are thrilled to partner with our hometown teams the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres,” says Charlie Hunt, chief operating officer for HUNT Real Estate Corp. “We look forward to our continued relationship for many years to come.”

“HUNT continually proves to be the most trusted real estate company in Western New York,” adds Dan Misko, Pegula Sports & Entertainment senior vice president of Business Development. “Searching for a home is a very important time in everyone’s life, and we see firsthand the positive effects HUNT’s expert agents have throughout that process with our players, our staff and our fans. We look forward to many more years together as partners, accomplishing great things on the field and in our community.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.huntrealestate.com.