Quick Tips for Falling Asleep

Contemporary life can leave one’s head buzzing when it’s time to fall asleep at night. From hectic schedules to shift work to the ever-pervasive pull of social media, sometimes it just seems like there are so many things to think about –or stress about—when it’s time to shut it all off. Whether you’re settling into an unfamiliar home or struggle to get a full eight hours for some other reason, try these tricks for getting your beauty sleep.

Experiment with progressive muscle relaxation. If your body gets as wound up as your brain does before you fall asleep, try systematic muscle relaxation. Start with your feet and focus on making each muscle relax as you work your way up your body. Breathe deeply as you do this and, by the time you’re finished, you will feel significantly more relaxed.

Use white noise. If you’re distracted by unfamiliar noises, like traffic, new roommates or neighbours, try playing some subtle and distracting white noise on a device. Gentle rain sounds or calming meditation music can be good options. If you do this often enough, your brain may associate these sounds with sleep automatically.

Visualize yourself doing something relaxing. While you’re in bed, imaging doing something that automatically puts you at ease. This could be walking through a calming natural environment, like a meadow or forest. It could be lying on a beach with tranquil turquoise waves at your feet. It could be relaxing into a luxurious bath. Let your focus be on something that soothes you, rather than the stresses of everyday life.

Keep your space clutter-free. A relaxing environment can play a big part in falling sleep and feeling refreshed. Before you go to bed, take some time to put away clothing or anything cluttering nightstand and dresser surfaces. A restful space makes it easier to feel, well, rested.