Today’s Top Bathroom Trends

From trendy tiling to lush botanicals, the once-overlooked bathroom is really having a decorating moment. It seems both sellers and buyers are realizing that a bathroom can be a stylish and enjoyable place to spend time in too. Here are what buyers and browsers, according to Harvey Water Softeners, are on the lookout for today.

Pure White Tiles

It seems the minimalist subway tile look is going nowhere. Probably a good thing, as this classic look suits almost every budget.

Dual Sinks

It seems many users aren’t into sharing, at least when it comes to sinks. Could that be why the infamous dual sink is high on the list? No matter the reason, if you have the space, this is a great way to increase home value.

Content Square 1.

Ivy Hanging Plant

This might seem very specific, but it speaks to a larger trend of including botanicals in the bathroom. And why not? There’s no reason you can’t enjoy greenery in your powder room too. There are plenty of plants, like ivy, that thrive in low-light, moist conditions.

Geometric Tiles

It seems tiles that have an unusual shape—think hexagonal or penny-shaped—are stealing the scene at the moment. Whether they’re all over or just used as accent tiling, they can add a striking, contemporary look to a bathroom.

Circular Mirrors

Modern and elegant, circular mirrors are fast replacing the standard mirrored medicine cabinet look. Bonus points for those with luxurious frames or industrial-style straps.

Content Square 2.

Rainfall Showerheads

The luxe trend continues, with many buyers searching for opulent rain showerheads that take your first-thing-in-the-morning shower or late-night, wind-down shower to the next level.

Black or Gold Fixtures

For so long, stainless steel and brushed nickel have ruled the bathroom, at least when it comes to taps, plumbing and other decorative fixtures. But other shades are moving in, including the contemporary matte black and the upscale gold or antique brass.