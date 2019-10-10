Overcome the Biggest Marketing Hurdles With These 3 Tips

Are you struggling to get your name out there? Being a real estate agent requires continuous marketing and that can be challenging. How do you get your name out there and have time to work with clients?

Get started with these three easy-to-follow tips.

Tip 1: Be Memorable

Remember, clients are no longer using traditional means to contact an agent. Don’t just send a mailer. Clients are using social media more and more. Post videos that show off how connected you are to the area, such as the best local eats in the area. Associating yourself with memorable content will jump you over the top-of-mind hurdle.

Tip 2: Be Proactive

Don’t just wait for a phone call; get out there and start making the calls yourself! Stand out of the crowd. If you prefer something more face-to-face, try door-knocking. Here are some tips from Sam Taggart, D2D (door-to-door) expert:

Get the right person.

Break their preoccupation and introduce yourself.

Tell them what you’re doing and why.

Pull back.

Set the appointment or make the ask.

Your daily hustle will lift you over the reactive hurdle.

Tip 3: Be in Touch

Don’t just contact a potential client once. Have a multi-channel approach when contacting clients. Multi-channel means not only calling someone, but following up with an email or a mailer. It is important to have multiple points of contact, because clients then start recognizing your name. Multi-channel leaps you over the low contact rate hurdle.

Remember: You’ve got this. Know that it is going to take time and success will not happen overnight. Be persistent and try something new. Know your new client could be just around the corner.

Want to learn more about how to market yourself? Check out our free guide. For more information about Cole Realty Resource, call 800-800-3271 or visit our website.