The Best Way to Create and Maintain a Positive Mindset

In today’s fast-paced world, many of us lack balance between our professional and personal lives. When this happens, you might feel stressed, overwhelmed or drained of the energy needed to create and maintain a positive mindset. Fortunately, these situations don’t need to be permanent. You can reset and reconnect with a positive mindset by creating balance.

I’ve found that the best way to maintain a positive mindset and overall well-being while improving my business and strengthening relationships is to focus on five major areas in life: spiritual, family, business, financial and personal. Imagine these five areas as overlapping circles that depend on each other to create perfect balance. With too much focus on one area, the other areas suffer.

Here’s a deeper look at each circle, and a few tips to help you find your balance and shift your mindset.

Spiritual

Spirituality is a big concept that includes a sense of connection to something bigger than ourselves. Often overlooked in favor of the more tangible and pressing areas of life, this one has the potential to bring you great rewards. Ask yourself: How are you feeding your spirit? Where are you in your faith? Consider reading a book by a spiritual mentor, volunteering or taking some time each day for quiet meditation or prayer.

Family

No matter who you consider your family, these folks are the most important people in your life. It’s easy to rush through each day and not pay attention to loved ones. Be intentional about your interactions with the most important people in your life to maintain the best possible relationships. Make it a routine to share a weekly meal together, and plan vacations and weekend time so you can connect with each other. Make sure everyone is on the same page with a positive mindset.

Business

Your business is your bread and butter—it’s your source of income, and, hopefully, something you’re passionate about. Keep it healthy by writing clear, powerful goals and thoughtfully managing your time through set priorities. Because daily challenges will pop up, a real estate coach or accountability partner can also be a huge help for a consistent business.

Financial

To create balance in the financial circle, put aside what you need for day-to-day expenses and then set up automatic savings accounts to fund your financial goals. This includes separate accounts for taxes, investments and travel. Investing is a great way to make your money grow and work for you, so seek out professional advice on how to start. I personally think real estate is still the single greatest investment.

Personal

It’s vital to take care of your health and fitness, both physical and mental. Yet many of us believe it’s selfish to put ourselves first. In case of emergency on an airplane, adults are always instructed to put on their own oxygen masks first before helping those around them. It’s the same in your everyday life. Take care of yourself first to help you better serve others. Spend time each week doing something healthy for you, whether it’s hitting the gym, spending time outdoors or reading a great book.

Of course, balancing requires continuous adjustments, and it’s a work in progress. But with a positive mindset, you can be hugely successful in business and still have time to enjoy your other circles. For more tips on how to live the good life, check out my podcast, “The Brian Buffini Show,” with new episodes out every Tuesday.

Brian Buffini immigrated to San Diego from Ireland in 1986 and became a top-performing REALTOR®. He then founded Buffini & Company to share his powerful lead-generation system. Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million people in 37 countries and coaches more than 25,000 business pros. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 6 million listeners a year through “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast. For more, visit buffiniandcompany.com.