A Smarter Way to Generate Leads

Homes.com Sets Real Estate Professionals on the Path to Market Domination



After meeting the Homes.com team and experiencing their enthusiastic attitudes earlier this year at an industry conference in her hometown of San Diego, broker and agency owner Diana DuPre decided to experiment with the lead generation and marketing platform.

That experiment with Homes.com’s Local Connect and Lead Concierge services yielded such immediate and satisfying results that DuPre is poised to shift virtually all her online marketing and lead generation to the platform.

She’s also in the process of hiring a new assistant to help her and her team of four agents with all the new business surging into her growing firm, DuPre Real Estate, which serves San Diego and Los Angeles.

Having launched her own brand in 2016 after working in several capacities in and around the real estate industry, the former agent, underwriter, loan officer and broker has been familiar with Homes.com for a long time.

But when she encountered a rep last spring, she was inclined to give the system a try.

“I learned how good the product was, how great the services, and that they were launching a concierge program, so I signed up for a very small territory,” says DuPre. Since then, she’s received numerous quality leads.

“The price point for these Homes.com leads is a fraction of what I’ve paid for any other leads in the past, and I already have someone in escrow, as well as several other buyers I’m taking out on a weekly basis to see properties,” explains DuPre, who initially estimated closing on five or six leads by the end of the year.

“But the way it’s tracking, it’s going to end up being two to three per month,” says DuPre. “I have an automated system in the background that sends a text and email as soon as the lead comes through, and others have mentioned that my Homes.com website is really easy to navigate.”

Better yet? The customer service she’s received has been top-notch from the get-go.

“Their customer service reaffirmed that I made the right choice,” says DuPre, “as their response time is virtually instantaneous.”

As far as operability, DuPre says the Homes.com interface is very easy.

“I can access it from everywhere, and the concierge system is top-end. It’s easy for me to keep notes on each lead, track how that lead came in and even make comments about the properties my leads are interested in,” says DuPre.

“Out of the three platforms I use to market my company, Homes.com is by far the easiest to use and navigate,” concludes DuPre.

For more information, please visit marketing.homes.com.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.