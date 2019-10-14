Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Merced County, Calif., With Affiliation of Merced Yosemite Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced that Merced Yosemite Realty, a firm that has enjoyed steady growth over the last several years, has affiliated with the brand. Now known as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Everything Real Estate, the company is the sixth California firm to join the BHGRE® network this year.

Founded in 2004 by Terry Ruscoe, the firm serves Merced, the county seat, as well as Atwater, Livingston, Los Banos and Winton. Ruscoe’s sons Brandon and Jared, a broker and sales associate, respectively, are also part of the company’s leadership team.

The State of California’s Finance Department lists Merced County, located 115 miles east of San Jose, as one of the fastest-growing counties in the state.

Content Square 1.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Everything Real Estate is the 14th BHGRE franchise in California. The brokerage has seen a steady rise in sales volume over the last three years, driven by an increase in average sales price (ASP) and increase in listings taken, indicators that have resulted in increased marketshare.

According to the California Association of REALTORS®, Merced’s August median sales price is $279,000, making Merced an attractive location for homeowners looking to buy in an area poised for economic growth. The University of California Merced, which opened in 2005 as the newest addition to the UC system, has spurred significant growth in the area and now has more than 8,000 students.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Everything Real Estate is active in the community, working with such groups as the alumni association of UC Merced, where Brandon and Jared are board members; Dignity Health Hospital, where Terry serves on the board of the Foundation, and the Rotary, of which Terry is a member. In addition, the firm is a stalwart supporter of the Merced County Food Bank, the Atwater and Buhach High School athletics programs and the Play House Merced.

Content Square 2.

Ruscoe cited BHGRE’s training and marketing support as key differentiators, noting that PinPointSM, the brand’s proprietary predictive marketing tool that utilizes Better Homes & Gardens magazine and its publisher Meredith Corporation’s data harvested from its 175 million consumers, along with the brand’s Be Better University®, will provide their affiliated agents with immediate technology and educational benefits.

“Terry has pivoted from a highly successful career in facilities development and management to build a brokerage business that leverages his knowledge of property management, general construction and new development, creating a value proposition that endures across both homeowner and investor segments,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “We look forward to supporting Terry as he taps into the brand’s offerings to take advantage of the incredible growth opportunity in Merced and beyond.”

“As our market continues to grow, it became important for us to have a recognized brand name that would instantly attract those from the Bay Area, around the U.S. and even into China where we’ve seen more buyers,” says Terry, broker/owner. “From the beginning, we felt a strong affinity with the quality, values and culture of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and are excited to create increased opportunities for our team by aligning with a highly recognized and trusted lifestyle brand.”

Content Square 3.

“The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate lifestyle brand resonates with our company culture to provide valuable resources to our clients during and after their transactions,” adds Brandon.

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.

