Homeowners Are Improving But Not Maintaining

Home reno projects are all the rage. But small steps to maintain a home are being ignored.

Today’s homeowners are spending more on projects. Room revamps like bathroom updates are in.

On average, Canadian homeowners shelled out over $18,000 in 2018 for home improvement projects.

Home maintenance is less popular. For every dollar spent to maintain the home, homeowners spent $5 more on home improvement.

Homeowners should have an emergency fund for any essential repairs. In a year, homeowners can expect to pay at least $1,200 on emergency fixes.

The more homeowners keep up maintenance, the less they have to pay in emergency repairs.