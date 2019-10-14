JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Expands Into Alabama With Partnership of Jason Will Real Estate

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® has entered into a multi-office expansion deal with industry veteran and Alabama native Jason Will.

Having led the No. 1-producing team on the Alabama Gulf Coast, Will is confident that he and his agents will take their business to new heights via JPAR’s innovative, agent-centric business model. As the new owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Coast & County, he looks forward to expanding throughout Alabama.

“We extend a hearty welcome to Jason and his agents with the intention of furthering their success through our best-in-class value and resources,” says Giuseppe “JP” Piccinini, founder/owner of JP & Associates REALTORSÂ®.

“This franchise and its leadership represent the best Alabama has to offer,” says Frank Gay, CEO, JPAR Franchising. “Whether you are seeking a real estate professional to go above and beyond for any of your real estate needs, or an agent in search of a brokerage, Jason and his agents are the ideal choice.”

“My true passion is teaching agents how to build a successful real estate business,” says Will. “As we continue to grow, JPAR will provide sensational tools and support to ensure the prosperity of our agents remains our primary focus.”

“This is an exciting transition for me, Jason, our agents and business partners,” says Jeremy Sullivan, CEO and associate broker. “We anticipate hiring many REALTORSÂ®, closing more transactions, and exceeding the expectations of clients throughout markets across the state.”

JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® Coast & County is located at 154 N. Section Street in Fairhope, Ala. For more information on this location, call Jeremy Sullivan at 251-269-9385.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.com.

