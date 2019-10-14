Qualifying for a Mortgage as an Independent Contractor

If you’re not on payroll, don’t sweat it. You can still buy a home. Here’s how.

Have a sizeable down payment. At least 15 per cent of the home price will keep lenders feeling comfortable.

Produce business contracts. If you’ve got work scheduled into the future, show lenders. They like to know you have a plan.

Show proof you paid taxes in full. If you’re up to date on taxes, lenders will know you will pay your mortgage.

Have financial statements ready. Show your business license and an income and expenses breakdown.

The more information and money you bring to the table, the better your chances of obtaining a home loan.