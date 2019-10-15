Celebrating More Than 20 Years of Savings

NAR PULSE—NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program has been committed to providing benefits to REALTORS® for more than two decades and is celebrating several partner anniversaries this fall. Some offerings even predate the Program. Find out which milestones are coming up and how you can save today.

Medicare Open Enrollment Is on Now Through December 7

Remind your Medicare-eligible agents that now is the time to explore or enhance their supplemental Medicare insurance options. NAR’s private Members Medicare Exchange is available through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. It provides access to a variety of plans, and consultative services are complimentary and a benefit of membership.

Take a Fresh Look at C2EX

The award-winning platform just had a makeover! We’ve enhanced the Commitment to Excellence (C2EX) platform for members, plus added new features for brokers. Now, you can add materials to the C2EX Library specifically for your agents. Encourage your agents to start their C2EX journey today!