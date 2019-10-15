Moving Mistakes to Avoid

You think you’ve got everything planned. But don’t be so sure. Here are classic mistakes homeowners make when moving.

Forgetting to measure doorways. You need to get furniture in and out. Make sure it’s actually going to fit. You may have to disassemble pieces.

Not booking the elevator in advance. If you’re in a condo, you don’t want to take the stairs. You may have to put down a deposit and schedule this in advance.

Not labelling your boxes. Keep it as specific as possible. You don’t want to go rooting for essentials when you’re stressed from the move.

Keep anything important on hand in a basics bag. Your toothbrush and your cell phone charger are two things you’ll need.