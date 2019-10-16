Know These Signs of Damage in Your Chimney

Many homeowners ignore chimney maintenance and don’t realize they have serious fire hazards.

Moisture can cause the firebox and damper to rust and the flue liner to crack.

Spalling is a process in which water enters cracks and causes the chimney to gradually fall apart.

Water in mortar joints or the chimney crown can freeze and thaw, causing major structural damage.

Moisture in your fireplace can even damage wallpaper.

If you see thin pieces of tile in your fireplace, you have a shaling problem.

White stains on a chimney are evidence of excess moisture.

Have your chimney cleaned and inspected regularly so problems can be caught and addressed early.