Quicken Loans Mortgage Services Names Paul Yatooma Vice President of Sales

Yatooma will have the opportunity to work alongside QLMS partners to better understand their opportunities and challenges. Using this information, Yatooma will work closely with QLMS’ banking, operations and technology teams to ensure the company continues to deliver products and innovations that meet the actual, real-world needs of the company’s broker partners.

“Meeting the needs of our community by delivering the best price, products and technology has always been at the core of what we do,” says Austin Niemiec, executive vice president of QLMS. “Now, with Paul gathering insights from brokers across America, we are better positioned to spot trends in the industry and quickly clear hurdles for our partners.”

A Quicken Loans veteran for nearly 13 years, Yatooma previously served as a divisional vice president at QLMS, leading a team of account executives.

Yatooma’s promotion comes at a time when QLMS is experiencing unprecedented growth. The company has expanded to now include 6,000 partners, more than double the number from the start of 2018. In addition, QLMS’ closed loan volume has risen 240 percent from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019.

In order to maintain its growth, QLMS needs more account executives, underwriters and other critical team members. The company is looking to hire 250 team members in the next year total, for both its Charlotte and Detroit offices. Interested applicants can email QLMSrecruiting@QuickenLoans.com.

