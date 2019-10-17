5 State-of-the-Art Features for a Secure Home

These cutting-edge security features will ensure your property is prepared for anything!

Biometric Keypad

With biometric keypads, all of your doors can be set to automatically lock and simply require your fingerprint to open.

Home Firewall

Installing a firewall provides an extra layer of protection to any online vulnerabilities.

Safe Room

A fortified safe room can serve as shelter from a natural disaster or extra defense in the event of a home intrusion.

Perimeter Surveillance Radars

Perimeter surveillance is worth considering for large estates in more remote settings.

Art Collection Protection

Installing sensors that monitor any activity within close proximity is a great way to keep your art safe.