A Guide to Mastering Mid-Century Modern Design

Here’s everything you need to know about Mid-Century Modern design.

Combining modern materials with traditional craftsmanship, mid-century modern architecture was uniquely designed to cater to the lifestyle of suburban families in America.

Exhibiting flat or low-pitched roofs and sweeping, horizontal lines, mid-century modern houses benefit from an abundance of natural light.

In addition to lots of glass, popular materials include wood, stone and brick.

It’s quite common to see bright colors infused through furniture or accent walls.

Furnishings with geometric patterns and sculptural lines are key to mid-century modern interiors.

