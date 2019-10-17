Century 21 Real Estate Names Mark Westphale as Chief Growth Officer

Century 21 Real Estate LLC has announced the appointment of Mark Westphale as the organization’s new chief growth officer. As the brand continues to deliver on its mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences, Westphale will focus on capturing share in emerging and diverse markets and driving growth through franchise sales. Alongside the brand’s senior leadership, his goal is to advance the CENTURY 21® mission of transforming the real estate journey from transactional to experiential by making the home-buying/selling process something to celebrate rather than just another stressful moment in life. Westphale will report directly to the president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate, Michael Miedler.

“Mark has done a great job driving success across Realogy and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the CENTURY 21 family,” says Miedler. “We knew he was the perfect fit for this role not only for his tremendous industry knowledge and expertise but also for his rich history with the brand and relentless drive to deliver the extraordinary in everything he does—a true embodiment of the CENTURY 21 mission. From guiding owners and managers to recruit the best and brightest in the industry to identifying new ways to deliver on the company’s business goals, we know that our System will thrive under his leadership.”

A former member of the United States Marine Corps, Westphale joins the team as a 20-plus-year real estate industry veteran, including 12 years at Century 21 Real Estate in various roles across franchise and field services and most recently as senior vice president at Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. In his previous roles, Westphale was recognized by Realogy for excellence in sales and growth, including six consecutive years as a President’s Club achiever, a two-time Managing Regional Vice President of the Year and Senior Vice President of the Year. His proudest achievement was the year his entire team surpassed their goals and attained President’s Club status.

As chief growth officer for Century 21 Real Estate, he will work across key organizational areas including franchise sales, recruiting, operations and marketing to affiliate companies and affiliated agents who embody the mission, vision and overall culture of the CENTURY 21 brand as it builds upon a renewed heritage of innovation and continues to challenge the status quo of real estate.

“I’m excited to take on this new role as chief growth officer and join a brand that is poised to make big changes in our industry,” says Westphale. “Mike Miedler and his leadership team have truly driven the CENTURY 21 brand to be the most respected name in real estate. I look forward to bringing my own background and expertise to build on that momentum and work together to drive even higher levels of growth and excitement among our System members.”

Westphale’s appointment builds upon the real estate brand’s effort to strengthen its leadership amid the 2018 launch of a new brand identity and mission. Following January’s announcement of Miedler as brand president and CEO, Westphale joins Chief Marketing Officer Cara Whitely and recently appointed Chief Operating Officer Bryon Ellington as they move the CENTURY 21 brand to change the way real estate is done.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.