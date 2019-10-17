Declutter Your Kitchen to Gain More Space

Are you always short of cabinet and counter space?

It might be time to declutter your kitchen.

Start by getting rid of those extra plastic grocery bags you have balled up.

Downsize your plastic container collection, and keep only a few that actually have lids.

If you have a bunch of sentimental souvenir mugs and glasses you never use, gain valuable shelf space by letting them go.

Stop stockpiling freebies from takeout food, such as chopsticks and condiment packets, in drawers. You’ll get more with your next order.

Determine if you really need specialty appliances or gadgets you hardly use.

And, of course, organization is key to staying clutter-free!