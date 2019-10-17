ERA Key Scavenger Hunt Raises More Than $3,000 for MDA

A scavenger hunt sponsored by four area offices of ERA Key Realty Services raised more than $3,000, with donations still coming in, for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

ERA Key offices in Billerica, Chelmsford, Wilmington and Woburn joined together for the fundraiser on Oct. 5, 2019. More than 40 people, including agents and their family and friends, participated. Five teams traveled in limousines to various locations and sought team photo opportunities with the list of items or tasks. Each time an item was found or a task was completed, it was posted on a Facebook page created for the event.

Teams started at Kings Dining & Entertainment, 52 Second Ave., Burlington, Mass., and joined together for a buffet there after the scavenger hunt.

“The scavenger hunt was a fun way to raise money for an important cause, while building team camaraderie,” says Lisa Luther, event coordinator and branch manager of ERA Key offices in North Billerica, Wilmington and Woburn. “We were fortunate to have generous sponsors and high participation among our agents. We look forward to having the event again next year.”

Event sponsors included DaMore Law (Peter DaMore), Burlington, diamond sponsor; McCaffery & McCaffery Law Office, Billerica, bronze sponsor; Aria Luther (David and Sue Luther contributed in their dog’s name), bronze sponsor; and one other anonymous bronze sponsor. Lane sponsors were DaMore Law; Team Blue from ERA Key’s Wilmington office (Team Leader Lori Penney, Tim Penney, Linda Ducharme and Laurie Finne); New Fed Mortgage Corp. of Danvers (Mary Mitchell); and an anonymous sponsor.

MDA National Ambassador Justin Moy was a guest speaker. Funds raised will go to MDA chapters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

For more information, please visit www.erakey.com.