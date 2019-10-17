Home Fixes for Aging in Place



Are you a senior planning to “age in place” in your current home?

Small home modifications can help keep you safe.

Make sure there’s plenty of lighting both in and outside the house by adding lights where necessary.

Make daily life more accessible by lowering rods and shelves in closets and cabinets.

Install handrails anywhere you may need more support, such as the shower stall or front stoop.

Make sure your carpets are secure and electrical cords neatly arranged to prevent tripping hazards.

By outfitting your home now, you might be able to safely enjoy many more years under the same roof.