How to Build Healthy Meals

Looking to improve your diet and build healthy meals?

Make half your plate veggies and fruits, which are packed with nutrients.

Aim to make at least half your grains 100 percent whole grains for more health benefits.

Add lean proteins such as chicken, turkey or fish, as well as eggs, nuts, beans or tofu.

Complete your meal with a cup of low-fat milk or soymilk for calcium and other essential nutrients.

Ditch those sugary desserts for a naturally sweet dish—fruit! It’s a healthy way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You’ll also want to limit added sugars, saturated fat and sodium.

Healthy meals are essential for a healthy you.