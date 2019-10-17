How to Feel More at Home After Relocating

When you relocate, settling into a new community can be difficult.

Introduce yourself to neighbors. They can become friends or at least offer insights and referrals.

Drive around town to get more acquainted with the area and pinpoint local stores, schools and more.

Go online to browse upcoming local events, trending restaurants and attractions.

Don’t hesitate to say you’re new in town. Many locals get excited to share about their favorite hotspots and things to do.

Say yes to invitations. Agreeing to attend a picnic or join new colleagues for happy hour could lead to invaluable friendships.

The more proactive you are, the faster you’ll meet new people and feel at home.