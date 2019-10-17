Safety Tips to Keep in Mind When Selling Your Home

Keep these safety tips in mind before putting your home on the market.

Communicate With Your Agent

Your agent should have a process in place to vet any potential buyers before bringing them into your home.

Be Careful With Photography

Removing family pictures from the space will help maintain your privacy.

Secure Your Valuables

Be sure to put away any small valuables you might overlook like keys or important documents.

Consider All Privacy Options

Some sellers choose to withhold their address from print and online marketing materials or have their agent keep it as a pocket listing.