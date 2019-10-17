Selling Your Home? Make Your Landscape Pop

Share This Post Now!

Don’t underestimate the importance of curb appeal when selling a home.

Before listing your house, create a beautiful landscape that pops to attract homebuyers.

Add bright flowers that are in season to your garden and walkway.

Spread some fresh mulch to keep plants healthy and provide a beautiful base color for your landscape.

Keep your yard maintained to prevent eyesores like long grass, weeds and dead spots in the lawn.

Pressure wash walkways, patios and decks so they look their best.

Consider installing new lighting that’ll help draw attention to your home and garden no matter the time of day.

By making your landscape pop, you could attract more homebuyers.