Small Tasks to Keep Your Home Looking Spiffy

﻿

If you’re crunched for time, small cleaning tasks around the house can have a big effect.

Make the bed every morning to tidy up the bedroom.

When cooking, wash pots, mixing bowls and other cookware while working so post-dinner cleanup is a breeze.

If you have a shower door, take 20 seconds to squeegee it after every shower to keep its glass clean and bright.

Avoid pile buildup by folding and putting away clean clothes as soon as they’re dry.

Have the whole family do a five-minute cleanup before bedtime to put things back in their place.

With these tips and the occasional deep cleaning, you can keep your home looking spiffy.