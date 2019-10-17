The Value of Good School Districts

Buying a home in a community with top-notch schools has many benefits–even if you don’t have kids.

Good schools generally mean good neighborhoods, because the city also invests in parks, transportation and business development.

Quality school districts typically have lower crime rates and tight-knit communities.

Homes in good school districts usually retain their value better than those in less impressive districts.

That means a home in a top district is often more expensive…

But if you list the house later, you’d likely be able to sell it for top dollar fast because schools are a main priority for many buyers.

Talk to a real estate agent for more information.