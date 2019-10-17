Warning Signs Your Roof Is Damaged

Many homeowners are unaware of roof damage until they notice leaks.

But there are earlier warning signs to look out for…

Walk around your home’s upper floor, and examine the ceiling and walls for peeling paint or water stains.

Check attic rafters for dampness, which could indicate the roof needs repairs or there’s a ventilation problem.

Monitor your utility bills for unexpected spikes, as a damaged roof can allow heating or air conditioning to escape your home.

Also, you or a professional should inspect your roof regularly, paying close attention to the flashing and broken or missing shingles.

By detecting roof issues early, you can minimize damage and repair costs.