Weird Cleaning Tips Using Household Items

Did you know you could clean using strange household items?

Due to the condiment’s acidity, ketchup makes a terrific cleaner for brass, jewelry and silver.

Using non-gel toothpaste on a damp rag, you can rub away hard water stains on house and car windows.

If your coffee table is riddled with ring stains, buff them out using a mixture of olive oil and salt, and let it stand for at least an hour.

Dump two tablespoons of baking soda down a clogged drain, and follow up with a cup of vinegar for a fizzy, clean effect.

For more fun, search the internet to find other whacky household cleaning tips!