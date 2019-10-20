The Art and Science of Hiring Top-Producing Agents

As a broker, one of your biggest challenges is finding agents who are capable of becoming top producers. It’s a tall order. Each agent who joins your brokerage represents a substantial investment of time and resources. Every hire needs to count.

Is it possible to improve your hiring results with a deeper understanding of job requirements and how to screen for those skills while interviewing candidates?

At the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), we’ve been exploring ways to help brokers enhance their interviewing skills and hiring decisions with assistance from Paramount Consulting Group, a Columbus, Ohio-based firm that specializes in hiring decisions and team development.

The results of this research were shared with brokers who attended our recent Broker’s Edge programs in Portland, Ore., and Pinehurst, N.C.

Which qualities were most essential for top-producing agents? Among more than three dozen skills and traits, the research identified six critical dimensions within two distinct categories:

Intrinsic behavioral traits required for the job:



Interaction – Frequent communication and engagement with others

Customer-orientation – Identifying and fulfilling customers’ expectations

Competitive nature – Assertiveness and a “will to win” in highly competitive situations

Personal skills already possessed or capable of being developed:

Problem-solving abilities – Anticipating, analyzing, diagnosing and resolving problems

Personal accountability – The capacity to answer for individual actions

Resiliency – The ability to quickly recover from adversity

Additionally, it’s essential to understand a candidate’s passions and motivations, since these factors are the energy behind an agent’s actions and the intrinsic drivers of performance.

Ask Better Questions

It’s not enough to know which qualities are most desirable. The more significant challenge is learning how to identify those qualities during a job interview. Hiring experts emphasize that it’s crucial to develop a list of carefully crafted questions that will reveal the extent to which a candidate measures up against essential job skills.

This is true regardless of whether you’re interviewing a new agent, an office manager or a transaction coordinator. Hiring decisions improve if you resist relying on “gut hunches” and learn how to leverage professional interviewing techniques.

For example, to probe for an agent’s ability to display optimism and enthusiasm in dealing with others, you might ask:

How do you handle frequent interruptions from other people?

How do you respond to people who ask you question after question?

Are you more comfortable with details or people?

Listen carefully to a candidate’s answers. For better side-by-side comparisons, it’s best to work from the same list of questions.

Additionally, pay attention to the questions each candidate asks. Their questions are excellent indicators of how well they understand job requirements, as well as what’s driving their interest in the position.

Helpful Resources

NAR offers a broad collection of resources for broker/owners and managers at www.nar.realtor/brokers. Through this link, you can find details for upcoming Broker’s Edge events and the annual REALTOR® Broker Summit, held March 31 through April 1, 2020, in Hollywood, Calif.

Presentations from prior Broker’s Edge events, including “Recruiting and Selecting the Right Agents,” can be found at www.nar.realtor/events/brokers-edge-events.

Finally, if you’d like to request a complimentary copy of the Real Estate Agent Interview Guide, send a request to Paramount Consulting Group via sara@SuccessfulHiring.com.