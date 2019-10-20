Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation Donates $2,000 to Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster Counties

The Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR), recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster counties in New York. The funds will be used to support Catholic Charities social safety net programs, including emergency food and shelter assistance, to help families in Orange County, especially those with children, improve and maintain a more secure quality of life.

“Catholic Charities’ mission to provide help and create hope, and the programs they provide for those in need, is closely aligned with the Foundation’s mission to serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens,” says Ron Garafalo, HGAR president. “Both organizations share a commitment to making the communities we serve great places to live, work, and raise families.”

In addition to emergency food and shelter assistance, Catholic Charities services include case management, addiction prevention, education, treatment and support, immigration legal services, and youth programs through CYO.

“Through its spectrum of social and human service programs, Catholic Charities strives to strengthen families and communities,” says Julie Ubinas, Orange County regional supervisor for Catholic Charities. “Strong community partners like the generous members of the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation help us lend a hand up to those we serve so that our families, and most importantly, our children, may enjoy brighter futures.”

Established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013, the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profit organizations throughout the Hudson Valley.

For more information, please visit www.hgar.com. Â