Kim Carlson and Ken Follis Bring The Elite Home Group to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ New Fallbrook Office

Agents Kim Carlson and Ken Follis of The Elite Home Group, well-known for representing homebuyers and sellers throughout Fallbrook, Bonsall, north San Diego County, south Orange County and Riverside County, have joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

For years, Carlson and Follis have been revered in their communities for delivering the very best of client service without fail. With a knack for exceeding client expectations and going above and beyond to develop top-notch marketing collateral like brochures and postcards, the team stays current on the latest technologies to maximize each and every listing’s exposure to the largest audience possible.

Combining forces with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties was a logical choice for The Elite Home Group. At their new brokerage, the team will receive exclusive access to an extensive array of cutting-edge marketing tools, designed to showcase and advertise their listings with ease. These programs ensure that clients’ homes appear in all major search engines, and at the fingertips of potential buyers. Listings also benefit from being heavily invested in multiple marketing avenues, particularly online advertising, where over 93 percent of buyers start their home search.

“We knew from the start that Kim and Ken are a perfect fit for our dynamic brokerage,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “They are committed to having a team in place that knows their area of expertise better than anyone else. As one of the hardest working teams in Fallbrook and the surrounding community, we are more than thrilled to welcome them to our company.”

Carlson’s 30 years of real estate experience have taught her that client happiness is and always will be a top priority for any agent. “I strive to give excellent service and to make the buying and selling process as easy as possible, always putting my clients’ needs before my own,” she says.

Since joining the real estate industry in 1980, Follis has consistently maintained high production numbers and excellent customer satisfaction among his vast client base. “My main goal and business model has always centered around providing precise product knowledge, and establishing what criteria is essential to my buyers and sellers,” he says. “While I have enjoyed a history of success, my most important goal is to satisfy the needs of my current customers.”

They both believe in volunteering and contributing to the community to help set an example for the industry that they dearly love. They make it a part of their profession to make a difference in the world.

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.