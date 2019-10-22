Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Introduces PINNACLE Home Services Program for Sellers

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has unveiled PINNACLE, a premium designer-curated home preparation service with zero out-of-pocket cost to sellers until their home closes escrow.

Reserved for clients working with a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties agent, PINNACLE provides vast, customized home-preparation options, including, but not limited to, cosmetic updates, general repairs, professional staging services, window treatments, landscaping, decluttering and moving and packing services.

Sellers who opt into Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ PINNACLE will interface with their own PINNACLE project coordinator. These project coordinators do the work of assessing what needs to be done, and coordinate the job from start to finish with local contractors. The program also stands out for providing tailored relocation services to seniors who need additional support when moving.

Content Square 1.

“Our sellers expect exceptional customer service from our agents, and they should,” says Mary Lee Blaylock, president and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “I am thrilled that our PINNACLE program will assist our sellers in refreshing their homes in a way that meets the needs of the buyers in today’s real estate market. In our fast-paced world, it is critical to have help in accomplishing our goals, and we are excited to help our sellers achieve theirs.”

For more information, please visit www.bhhscalifornia.com.