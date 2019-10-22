Realtor.com and Veterans United Home Loans Launch New Home for the Holidays $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans have announced the New Home for the Holidays $100K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway. The sweepstakes is the fifth collaboration between realtor.com and Veterans United to give back to veterans and members of the U.S. military.

“At Veterans United we are dedicated to helping the men and women who have bravely served our country achieve the American dream of homeownership,” says Kris Farner, chief marketing officer at Veterans United Home Loans. “We acknowledge the commitment and sacrifices our veterans and service members have made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have. For us and our partners at realtor.com, we are privileged to be in a position to give back to our military community.”

“We are proud to partner with Veterans United for our fifth giveaway in a row with our New Home for the Holidays Giveaway,” says Tricia Smith, senior vice president for realtor.com. “Veterans and their families sacrifice so much for our country every day. Helping one veteran afford their dream home is just one small way that we can honor their sacrifices.”

The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military service members and U.S. military veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, Dec. 20, 2019, at www.realtor.com/100k-veteran-home-sweepstakes.

The winner will receive $100,000 (may be subject to tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes. Full prize details, conditions and sweepstakes rules are available at www.realtor.com/100k-veteran-home-sweepstakes/rules.