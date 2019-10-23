5 Tips for a Greener Halloween

While Halloween can be a fun, festive time for the family, it can be tough on the environment. With plastic decorations being sold by the truckload and candy wrappers ending up in trash piles across the country, do your part by decorating responsibly. Below are a few ideas.



Use nature. From ghoulish gourds to garlands and wreaths, get in touch with your creative side and take advantage of everything nature has to offer when decorating your home for Halloween.

Recycle. Create creepy creatures from old cardboard boxes and set them up in the window for scary silhouettes, use scrap wood for gravestones, or hang those old white sheets from a tree for floating ghosts.

Make it edible. From decorated cookies to “shrunken” apple heads, create scary decor from your favorite foods for a greener fix.

Empty jar jack-o-lanterns. Skip the pumpkin and paint faces on old glass jars instead. Then, place a candle inside the jar and light it up for a seasonal look you can reuse year after year.

Yarn webs. Is there someone in the family that loves to knit? Snag some old yarn, link the strands like a web, and string it between two trees for a scary spider web. When the spooky season is over, store it safely for next year.

How are you getting into the Halloween spirit?