Brokers: Strategies to Up Your Recruiting Game for Massive Growth

Nothing grows your office quite like new revenue from recruiting new and experienced agents to your team. On-purpose, organic growth from intentional recruiting will transform your office from status quo and flat with no annual increases—or, even worse, one that is struggling or losing money—to a highly productive, thriving and profitable machine.

Having a plan and executing it with discipline results in incredible gains in listings, sales, gross commission income, marketshare, camaraderie, teamwork, loyalty and retention. Recruit on purpose and you will have a team of highly successful, healthy competitors who, through your leadership, have mutual respect, shared goals and values and continue to hit and exceed their own goals—which in turn, exceeds the team’s goals.

When you relentlessly focus on something, it starts to become a daily activity. It becomes a passion, and even if you don’t know if you can get out of your comfort zone and become wildly focused on recruiting, I promise if you follow my proven strategy to recruit on purpose, you will transform your behavior and develop a new daily routine and habit of recruiting. Once you get some success, you will be a pro and reap the rewards of your (what seemed at first as difficult or hard) behavioral change.

Content Square 1.

The benefits of recruiting way outweigh the costs; in fact, the cost can be a gradual flatlining or decline in company revenue that could have incredibly negative results for all. Keep in mind that your new mindset will result in increased revenue, wildly productive agents that are growing and a really healthy P&L statement.

Make recruiting a priority.

There is no higher dollar-producing event for you as a broker or manager than recruiting new agents to your office. Remember: All that new company dollar goes straight to your bottom-line profitability. Making recruiting a priority means scheduling it daily into your calendar and setting small and big goals daily and weekly. For example, make a list of the top 30-50 experienced agents you would like to join your company. Schedule your call times into your week. Making this a part of your daily routine and focus will ensure you actually do it. Your results will skyrocket. Dedicating specific time to make the calls and have the appointments time-blocks that activity into your daily calendar, proactively making recruiting a No. 1 priority. This one change in your mindset will be a game changer for you if you do it, and you will thank me and yourself for making it your priority.

Focus, plan and execute.

Write a spreadsheet of what your office company revenue could look like if you recruited x agents bringing in x total dollars in new revenue. How many new agents can you recruit, on-purpose, that will contribute $200,000 in new company dollar revenue? Think about it. Which agents are retiring, or slowing down? Where can you add 4-6 more agents bringing in $40,000 each? What does another $200,000-$320,000 of revenue do to your office? Major game changer.



Differentiate yourself and your brand.

It is so important for you to make an impact when recruiting new or experienced agents to your company. What makes you so impactful and invaluable, and how will that difference help that agent list, sell and make more money, with the most support and technology and marketing tools? Do you know how to explain this to a prospect with certainty and conviction? Do you show value in how you and your company will help that agent make more money this year and next? Through my travels coaching and consulting management teams in real estate, the issue is often a lack of a strategy and a lack of confidence in communicating value proposition. Fix both of these, and you can start recruiting effectively, taking your entire recruiting game and office production to a whole new level. It’s awesome!

Content Square 2.

Recruiting is a contact sport.

It is so important to build personal relationships with agents you want to join your team, new and experienced. Having a face-to-face coffee, lunch or meet-up after 5 p.m. will lead to more success. Develop a personal relationship with these agents and continue to show value to them so they are attracted to your value proposition and join or transfer. Face-to-face is the best for being able to read and respond to people’s body language, make eye contact and really get to know them personally. Make appointments to meet agents, and when you do, explain to them that you offer truly invaluable coaching and training to get them up and running and producing for your team fast.

Follow these proven strategies for truly your absolute best and most successful month and year of recruiting results!

For a free copy of my exclusive “Recruiting Assessment for Managers and Brokers,” click here.

Content Square 3.