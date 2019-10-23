HGAR and Metro Area REALTORÂ® Organizations to Host Global Real Estate Summit NYC Nov. 4 in Manhattan

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ® (HGAR) will co-host theÂ Global Real Estate Summit NYCÂ Â Monday, Nov. 4, bringing together real estate’s most influential thought leaders on how to succeed in the global marketplace.

The event, now in its 13thÂ year, will focus on “Engaging the Global Future.” HGAR will present the summit in conjunction with Staten Island Board of REALTORSÂ® (SIBOR); Long Island Board of REALTORSÂ® (LIBOR); Greater Bergen Association of REALTORSÂ® (GBAR); and Brooklyn Board of REALTORSÂ® (BBOR).

The day-long event will feature presentations and panel discussions addressing the biggest issues impacting the global real estate market. Speakers include: Noble Black, HGTV personality and associate broker, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Scott Durkin, president and chief operating officer, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Dean Foster, founder, DFA Intercultural Global Solutions; Paul J. Massey, chief executive officer, B6 Real Estate Advisors; Seth Pinsky, executive vice president, RXR Realty; and Mitch Roschelle, partner, PwC. The conference in total will feature more than 20 presentations and panelists.

Content Square 1.

“As we continue to grow our Manhattan base ofÂ REALTORSÂ®,Â we are committed to providing opportunities for them to learn from the leading minds in our industry about the mostÂ importÂ issues affecting real estate around the world,” says Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR. “We are looking forward to a great day of learning and networking.”

Premier sponsors for the 2019 Global Real Estate Summit NYC are the National Association of REALTORSÂ® and the New York State Association of REALTORSÂ®. For tickets, a full agenda and list of speakers, and exhibitor or sponsorship registration, visitÂ www.globalrealestatenyc.com.