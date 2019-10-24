A Safer Neighborhood for Your Kids

No matter where you live, here are some steps to help keep your children safer in your neighborhood.

Make sure your children tell you where they’re going before leaving the house, and set a check-in time or curfew.

Have your kids memorize your address and important phone numbers.

Establish neighborhood boundaries to keep your children away from dangerous spots, such as alleys, empty buildings and main roads.

Get acquainted with your kids’ friends, and talk to parents to ensure there’s always proper adult supervision.

Form strong relationships with neighbors so everyone can keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

A neighborhood that works together is a safer place to live.