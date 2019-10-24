Search
Buying a Home? Try These Cost-Cutting Tips

Looking for a house?

Here are some ways to save money during the home-buying process…

Contact multiple mortgage lenders to explore your options and find the right loan.

If possible, make a 20 percent down payment to avoid paying private mortgage insurance, which adds thousands of dollars to your overall loan costs.

Shop around for affordable homeowners insurance that would sufficiently protect your property.

You may be able to negotiate a lower sale price or coverage of certain costs, especially if the house needs work.

Perhaps most importantly, hire a real estate agent. An experienced professional understands the home-buying process and will work to get you the best deal.

