Committed to Success

RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine recently had the opportunity to sit down with Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf Technologies, to discuss his vision for the company—and what that means for the real estate industry.

Real Estate magazine: Tell us about yourself.

Jimmy Kelly: I’ve worked in the software industry for more than 25 years. That includes a variety of industries, such as healthcare, education, oil and gas, and finance; customer-facing functions, such as training, support, sales and customer relationship management; and roles such as president, COO, VP of Operations, head of Services, etc.

I’m from Houston, born and raised, and spend all my downtime with my family. My wife and I have been married for 21 years and have two amazing kids. I believe in trust, integrity and accountability. And I love sports. Growing up, I played everything, especially golf—though I haven’t had much time recently to work on my game.

RE: What are your thoughts on real estate?

JK: It’s an amazing and complex industry. It’s intriguing because of its focus on trust and relationships, but also the bottom line. And it’s also on the verge of transformation, with rapidly evolving technology, customer expectations and transactional complexity. I’ve found that real estate professionals are hard-working people capable of extraordinary achievements, but that the industry’s complexities make their jobs much harder than necessary.

RE: What’s your focus as CEO of Lone Wolf?

JK: The focus of our entire organization is to make things simpler for our customers. I’ve seen what happens when a company culture cares more about the corporation than its customers.

As CEO of Lone Wolf, I will not let that happen. Our team is committed to our customers’ success above anything else.

RE: Who are Lone Wolf’s customers?

JK: Generally speaking, our customers are real estate professionals—agents, administrators, brokers, association executives and more. More specifically, our customers include 1.4 million agents, 9,000 brokerages and 20,000 offices in North America. We provide technology to more than 1,000 MLSs and associations and power the national transaction management member benefits in both Canada and the U.S., so chances are, if you’re a real estate industry professional, you’re likely one of our customers.

RE: What does Lone Wolf do for real estate professionals?

JK: Our core mission is to simplify transactions. We offer the industry’s No. 1 solutions for transaction management (TransactionDesk and zipForm Plus), eSignature (Authentisign) and back-office and accounting (brokerWOLF). These products work together to simplify the entire deal, from the second a contract is started to the day the deal is closed and the parties are paid out.

RE: How can real estate professionals benefit from these products?

JK: The end goal with any software is to make the user’s job easier. That’s precisely what our products do. We provide our customers with everything they need in one place so they can focus on strategic tasks that matter most—closing deals, servicing clients, coaching agents, increasing profitability, etc.

RE: Does Lone Wolf do anything besides transaction management?

JK: We also offer a curated ecosystem of leading technology solutions. This ecosystem includes everything else that real estate professionals need to serve their clients—websites, CRM, lead gen, title and consumer services (like moving services, home inspections and escrow transfer). And we’re constantly collaborating with other innovators and leaders in the industry to add more components to this ecosystem.

RE: What’s your vision for Lone Wolf?

JK: To go above and beyond the solutions that currently exist for the real estate industry and provide its professionals with an entire marketplace of integrated technology. A place that—comprised of best-of-breed products, integrations and partnerships—ensures the real estate profession is amazing, exciting and, in a word, simple.

